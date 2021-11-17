More international caps for Peterborough United pair

Ronnie Edwards in action for England. Photo: Getty Images.

Edwards also played the whole game in a 4-0 win over Andorra, but missed the 0-0 draw with Switzerland. All the matches took place in Sweden. Edwards now has four under 19 caps.

On-loan midfielder Conor Coventry played 90 minutes as Ireland kept their Euros Under 21 hopes alive with a dramatic last gasp 1-0 win over group leaders Sweden in Dublin.

Ireland are four points behind Sweden with a game in hand.

The next set of international matches are played in March.