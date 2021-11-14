Kanu becomes Peterborough United 19th full international, Taylor misses out on Ireland World Cup qualifier, Edwards and Coventry could be in action against Sweden on Tuesday

Idris Kanu (third right) with his Sierra Leone teammates.

Kanu came on a second-half substitute in a 2-0 defeat in Turkey as both sides warmed up for the African Cup of Nations in January. The 21 year-old is the first Posh player to win a full cap since full-back Micheal Smith made his Northern Ireland debut in 2016.

The African Cup of Nations takes place between January 9 and February 6 2022 in Cameroon.

Kanu becomes the 19th player to win a full international cap while a Posh player after Gaby Zakuani (20 caps, DR Congo), Craig Morgan (19 Wales), James Quinn (11, Northern Ireland), Grant McCann (9, Northern Ierland), Tony Millington (8, Wales), Andre Boucaud (6, Trinidad & Tobago), Ollie Conmy (5, Republic of Ireland), Trevor Anderson (4, Northern Ireland), Danny Sonner (4, Northern Ireland), Adam Newton (3, St Kitts & Nevis), Sagi Burton (3, St Kitts & Nevis), Calum Willock (2, St Kitts & Nevis), Helgi Danielsson (1, Iceland), Craig Mackail-Smith (1, Scotland), George Boyd (1, Scotland), Kgosi Nthle (1, South Africa), Michael Smith (1, Northern Ireland), Frank Rankmore (1, Wales).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was disappointment for Jack Taylor whose late call-up for the full Republic of Ireland squad didn’t lead to a place in the matchday squad for tonight’s World Cup qualifying game in Luxembourg.

Teenage Posh defender Ronnie Edwards will hope to be back in the England side for an Under 19 European Championships qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm on Tuesday (5pm kick off).

Edwards played 90 minutes in a 4-0 win over Andorra last week, but didn’t feature in a 0-0 draw with Swizerland yesterday. All the matches are Euros qualifiers played in Sweden.

On-loan Posh midfielder Conor Coventry could also be in action against Sweden on Tuesday (7pm). He skippers Ireland Under 21s who take on the Swedes in a European Under 21 qualifier in Dublin.