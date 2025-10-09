More international action for Peterborough United players including a debut for a young centre-back

Matthew Garbett celebrates a goal for New Zealand against Malaysia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images).

Matthew Garbett played 86 minutes of New Zealand’s 1-1 friendly international draw with Norway in Oslo On Tuesday.

It completed a busy week for the 23 year-old midfielder who also played 75 minutes of 1-0 defeat in another friendly in Poland last Thursday.

Garbett is due to report back to Posh on Wednesday when his fitness will be monitored ahead of a big League One game at Burton Albion on Saturday.

"We will have to see how Matthew is,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “But he is a fit lad.”

Teenage central defender George Nevett was also in international action on Tuesday. The 19 year-old made his Welsh Under 21 debut in a 2-0 European Championship qualifying win in Linz. It was a first win in their group for Wales. Nevett played 90 minutes in the middle of a back three.

Garbett became the 22nd Posh player to win a senior international cap while on the books at London Road. He now has 34 New Zealand caps.

Garbett is expected to make the New Zealand squad for next year’s World Cup in the United States. No-one has played at the World Cup Finals while a Posh player and New Zealand have already qualified.

On-loan Chelsea striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan started England Under 20s’ friendly with Switzerland at St George’s Park last Friday. England lost 1-0 and Morgan played the opening 45 minutes.

Posh central defender David Okagbue played 90 minutes for Ireland Under 21s in a 2-2 draw in a European Championship qualifying match at home to Slovakia, also on Friday.

Posh were able to postpone last Saturday’s scheduled League One game at home to leaders Stevenage on Saturday because of their three international call ups.

The other players to win full senior caps while at Posh are: Gaby Zakuani (DR Congo), Craig Morgan (Wales), Hector Kyprianou (Cyprus), James Quinn (Northern Ireland), Grant McCann (Northern Ireland), Tony Millington (Wales), Andre Boucaud (Trinidad & Tobago), Ollie Conmy (Ireland), Adam Newton (St Kitts & Nevis), Trevor Anderson (Northern Ireland), Calum Willock (St Kitts & Nevis), Sagi Burton (St Kitts & Nevis), Frank Rankmore (Wales), Helgi Danielsson (Iceland), Danny Sonner (Northern Ireland), Craig Mackail-Smith (Scotland), George Boyd (Scotland), Kgosi Nthle (South Africa), Michael Smith (Northern Ireland), Idris Kanu (Sierra Leone) and Oliver Norburn (Grenada).