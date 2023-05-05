Derby County manager Paul Warne. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

If the Rams win their final league game at Sheffield Wednesday they will definitely qualify for the play-offs ahead of Peterborough United, their sole rivals for sixth place.

A draw for Derby would leave Posh requiring a three-goal win at Barnsley in their final match. If Derby lose a Posh win at Oakwell would mean Darren Ferguson’s side would earn a two-legged play-off semi-final tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

And Derby boss Paul Warne had some worrying news at a Friday press conference.

Warne told the Derby Telegraph: "I do have a couple who have missed training, but hopefully they will be available to train tomorrow.

"One I expect to be available for Sunday, but I am not sure about the other.

"But when physios give me bad news they always give it a coating of sugar. I hope for both of them to be available but at this moment in time I am dubious."

Definitely out for Derby are former Posh defender James Chester (calf) and Tony Springett (shin/ankle) while Liam Thompson is back from a loan at Scunthorpe, but has a hip flexor injury.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has refused to discuss rumours star forward Lee Gregory will miss the game against Derby because of a facial injury.

Posh Under 21s won for the third straight time in the Professional Development League as a goal from an unnamed trialist secured a 1-0 win at Crewe on Friday.