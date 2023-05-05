News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
51 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
4 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
8 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

More injury concerns for Derby County ahead of 'Super Sunday' in League One, while Posh Under 21s benefit from trialist presence again

Derby County have run into injury problems ahead of Super Sunday In League One.

By Alan Swann
Published 5th May 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read
Derby County manager Paul Warne. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesDerby County manager Paul Warne. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Derby County manager Paul Warne. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

If the Rams win their final league game at Sheffield Wednesday they will definitely qualify for the play-offs ahead of Peterborough United, their sole rivals for sixth place.

A draw for Derby would leave Posh requiring a three-goal win at Barnsley in their final match. If Derby lose a Posh win at Oakwell would mean Darren Ferguson’s side would earn a two-legged play-off semi-final tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Derby boss Paul Warne had some worrying news at a Friday press conference.

Warne told the Derby Telegraph: "I do have a couple who have missed training, but hopefully they will be available to train tomorrow.

Most Popular

"One I expect to be available for Sunday, but I am not sure about the other.

"But when physios give me bad news they always give it a coating of sugar. I hope for both of them to be available but at this moment in time I am dubious."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Definitely out for Derby are former Posh defender James Chester (calf) and Tony Springett (shin/ankle) while Liam Thompson is back from a loan at Scunthorpe, but has a hip flexor injury.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has refused to discuss rumours star forward Lee Gregory will miss the game against Derby because of a facial injury.

Posh Under 21s won for the third straight time in the Professional Development League as a goal from an unnamed trialist secured a 1-0 win at Crewe on Friday.

Posh fielded four trialists in the game.

Related topics:Derby CountyPaul WarneLeague OneSheffield WednesdayDarren MooreBarnsley