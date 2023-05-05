More injury concerns for Derby County ahead of 'Super Sunday' in League One, while Posh Under 21s benefit from trialist presence again
Derby County have run into injury problems ahead of Super Sunday In League One.
If the Rams win their final league game at Sheffield Wednesday they will definitely qualify for the play-offs ahead of Peterborough United, their sole rivals for sixth place.
A draw for Derby would leave Posh requiring a three-goal win at Barnsley in their final match. If Derby lose a Posh win at Oakwell would mean Darren Ferguson’s side would earn a two-legged play-off semi-final tie against Sheffield Wednesday.
And Derby boss Paul Warne had some worrying news at a Friday press conference.
Warne told the Derby Telegraph: "I do have a couple who have missed training, but hopefully they will be available to train tomorrow.
"One I expect to be available for Sunday, but I am not sure about the other.
"But when physios give me bad news they always give it a coating of sugar. I hope for both of them to be available but at this moment in time I am dubious."
Definitely out for Derby are former Posh defender James Chester (calf) and Tony Springett (shin/ankle) while Liam Thompson is back from a loan at Scunthorpe, but has a hip flexor injury.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has refused to discuss rumours star forward Lee Gregory will miss the game against Derby because of a facial injury.
Posh Under 21s won for the third straight time in the Professional Development League as a goal from an unnamed trialist secured a 1-0 win at Crewe on Friday.
Posh fielded four trialists in the game.