The FA Cup trophy. Photo: Getty Images

The draw will be screened live on BBC Two in a programme starting at 7pm.

Peterborough United are ball number 34 in the draw, but sadly they won’t be joined in the draw by Peterborough Sports who lost 1-0 at home to fellow National League North team Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

There will be 40 ties contested by 48 Football League teams and 32 non-league sides.

Clubs who progress from the first round will receive £41,000 in prize money and a spot in the Second Round.

The full draw numbers are: 1. Accrington Stanley, 2. AFC Wimbledon, 3. Barnsley, 4. Barrow AFC, 5. Bolton Wanderers, 6. Bradford City, 7. Bristol Rovers8. Burton Albion, 9. Cambridge United, 10. Carlisle United, 11. Charlton Athletic, 12. Cheltenham Town, 13. Colchester United, 14. Crawley Town, 15. Crewe Alexandra, 16. Derby County, 17. Doncaster Rovers, 18. Exeter City, 19. Fleetwood Town, 20. Forest Green Rovers, 21. Gillingham, 22. Grimsby Town, 23. Harrogate Town, 24. Hartlepool United, 25. Ipswich Town, 26. Leyton Orient, 27. Lincoln City, 28. Mansfield Town, 29. Milton Keynes Dons30. Morecambe, 31. Newport County AFC, 32. Northampton Town, 33. Oxford United, 34. Peterborough United, 35. Plymouth Argyle, 36. Port Vale,37. Portsmouth, 38. Rochdale AFC, 39. Salford City, 40. Sheffield Wednesday, 41. Shrewsbury Town, 42. Stevenage, 43. Stockport County, 44. Sutton United, 45. Swindon Town, 46. Tranmere Rovers, 47. Walsall, 48. Wycombe Wanderers, 49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester, 50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde, 51. King’s Lynn Town, 52. York City, 53. South Shields, 54. Solihull Moors. 55.Curzon Ashton; 56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham; 57. Altrincham or Gateshead; 58. Chesterfield; 59. Alvechurch; 60. Buxton, 61. Coalville Town, 62. FC Halifax Town, 63. Bromley or Hereford, 64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough, 65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town, 66. Maidenhead United, 67.Eastleigh, 68. Ebbsfleet United, 69. Woking, 70. Dagenham & Redbridge, 71. Hendon or Chippenham Town, 72. Havant & Waterlooville or Weymouth, 73. Oxford City, 74. Bracknell Town, 75. Boreham Wood, 76. Barnet, 77. Needham Market, 78. Chelmsford City, 79. Merthyr Town, 80. Farnborough.