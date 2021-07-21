MK Dons paid a club record transfer fee to sign Mo Eisa from Peterborough United

Mo Eisa scoring for Posh against MK Dons in September, 2019. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dons existing transfer record fee was £250k paid for Kieran Agard in 2016 and Alex Gilbey in 2017.

Fry said: “MK chased Mo for a long time. They wanted him in January, but they couldn’t match our valuation.

“They kept trying again in the summer and they kept uppping their bid until reaching a number that made our chairman happy. It’s comfortably a transfer record fee for MK.

“Good luck to Mo and good luck to MK Dons He’s a good signing for the way they like to play. I’d expect them to have a very successful season.”

Posh paid a club record £1.3 million to bring Eisa to London Road from Championship club Bristol City so it’s likely they’ve still have suffered a rare financial hit on a striker.

Eisa started his Posh career in fantastic form with 14 League One goals before Christmas after forming a deadly partnership with Ivan Toney. He scored twice in a 4-0 win at MK in one of his first Posh appearances.

But a switch of formation to one up front and the subsequent form of Toney meant Eisa was largely left on the sidelines.