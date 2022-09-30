MK Dons boss is wary of Peterborough United's attacking strength ahead of stadium:mk clash

Mo Eisa celebrates a goal for MK Dons against Charlton Athletic last season. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Manning is in his second season as Dons boss having steered them to the League One play-offs last season.

This season hasn’t gone so well so far. Dons are currently 18th with just 10 points from nine matches.

Manning said: “Peterborough are a club with real clarity in how they operate. They produce some really dangerous players, predominantly attackers, and you can see that when they play.

"They've got pace, they are able to play through, go direct and go one-on-one. We know they'll be dangerous after coming down and keeping a lot of their squad from last season.

"It will be tough, but we say that every week now. The league is so difficult and tight, every game is a challenge.

"The division is harder this year. We're a year after covid, budgets have gone up at a lot of clubs. Clubs near the bottom of League One last season have invested, spent a good chunk of money and now the margins in the league are a lot tighter, and it's brought teams a lot closer."

Posh won’t have to face their former record signing Mo Eisa tomorrow.

The 28 year-old, who Posh signed for £1.3 million from Cheltenham in June, 2019, damaged ankle ligaments in an April game against Sheffield Wednesday and is not expected to return to action until November.

