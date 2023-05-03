Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

​And he will probably be right judging by the latest news coming out of the South Yorkshire club.

There had been a hope the Tykes might rest key players in the game against Posh as they will finish an impressive season in fourth place no matter what the result at Oakwell on Sunday.

But manager Michael Duff was without a couple of key midfielders Adam Phillips (injury) and Luca Connell (illness) at relegation haunted MK Dons last weekend and he wasn’t impressed with what he saw even though his side fought back from 4-1 down to draw 4-4.

Barnsley star Luca Connell. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Phillips, who scored the winning goal in a 2-1 success at Posh in December, and Connell, who had opened the scoring at London Road, are both back in training and expected to play on Sunday.

Right-back Jordan Williams and centre-back Mats Andersen might not be risked as they are carying slight knocks.

Duff is known to be keen to go into the play-offs with momentum, but Barnsley, like Posh, have picked up just one point from their last two matches.

Posh have to win the game and hope third-placed Sheffield Wednesday beat Derby County.

And the team news from the Wednesday camp is mixed.

Centre-back Michael Ihiekwe, a promotion-winner from League One with Rotherham United last season, and star forward Josh Windass both returned from injury for the Owls last weekend and are expected to be given more important minutes against the Rams.

But defenders Reece James and Jack Hunt, plus key midfielder George Byers and forward Mallik Wilks have all been ruled out for the rest of the season, including the play-offs.

Wednesday will set a club record points tally of 96 if they beat Derby, a tally only good enough for third place with top two Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town set to pass the 100-point mark.

Derby only have a couple of injury concerns with on-loan Norwich City winger Tony Springett out with a shin and ankle injury.