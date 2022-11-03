Ollie Norburn in action for Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 29 year-old hasn’t played since March after damaging knee ligaments playing for Grenada in an international friendly.

He had an April operation to mend that problem and next week’s treatment was described as a ‘tidy-up’ by first-team manager Grant McCann on Thursday.

"I’m not sure about the detail,” McCann said. “But it’s just a tidy-up which will set him back a week or two.

Frankie Kent. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Ollie has been coming on really well and looks in magnificent shape. Having a player of his quality and experience back for the second half of the season would be a real boost.

"It would be huge for us. He’s a top player who I’ve admired for a long time. I tried to sign him when I was at Hull. He was club captain here last season and everyone has a lot of respect for him.”

Current Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris is ‘touch and go’ to play against Salford City in the first round of the FA Cup at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm) after picking up an ankle injury in the derby win over Cambridge United last weekend.

Kwame Poku and Joe Ward are also battling to be fit in time. Full-back Dan Butler has been given the all-clear after receiving stitches in a cut above his eye which caused his substitution in the final stages of the Cambridge game.

McCann admits he has a decision to make over the participation of centre-back Frankie Kent as he is suspended from the League One game at Exeter City the following Saturday. Newcastle United have given Posh permission to pla on-loan central defender Kell Watts in the FA Cup.

"If I leave Frankie out on Saturday it means he goes two weeks without a game so it’s a decision for me to make,” McCann added. “I've always said though I have four good centre-backs who are all pushing each other for a place, and Manu Fernandez is also back in training now.