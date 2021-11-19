Million-pound man comes safely through Peterborough United Under 23 League defeat

Joel Randall.

Randall, who hasn’t played for the Posh first team since the 1-0 Championship defeat at Preston on August 21, played the first-half as planned in a 1-0 home defeat for the under 23s at the hands of Barnsley. A second half goal from David Bremang sealed the points for the visitors against a side now managed by Simon Davies at the idverde Training Ground.

Both sides created good chances with goalkeeper Dan Gyollai making two fine first-half saves for Posh, including one after just 20 seconds.

Emmanuel Fernandez headed over from a Joe Tomlinson set-piece while Kwame Poku also went close in the first half. After the break, Posh continue to probe with Poku superbly denied by Barnsley goalkeeper Archie Brown on two occasions.

Substitute Kobe Chong saw a header cleared off the line as Posh continued to press, but they were unable to breach the Tykes defence.

The under 23s are next in action on Tuesday afternoon (November 23, 1pm) when they face Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup. The tie was due to take place in the evening at Stamford AFC, but has been moved to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Tickets will cost £3 for adults and £1 for concessions with season ticket holders admitted free of charge.