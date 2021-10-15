Middlesbrough manager reckons there will be no pressure on his injury-ravaged side when they tackle Peterborough United, Fergie’s admiration for Neil Warnock, Posh’s dreadful record in this fixture, big match odds and popular referee in charge at the Riverside

Dominic Iorfa scored a goal for Posh at Middlesbrough.

Boro were already without a plethora of senior players even before highly-regarded wing-back Marc Bola pulled out because of injury this morning.

“It’s been a nightmare to be honest,” Warnock, who was heckled by a small section of Boro’s support as they slipped to defeat against struggling Hull last time out, said. “I though Bola would be okay for Saturday and I thought Anfernee Dijksteel might be okay also, but they can’t play through the pain barrier.

“It’s strange not knowing what your team will be from week to week, but that’s how it goes sometimes. No matter who plays we will make sure we go out there and enjoy ourselves. In a way the pressure is off us.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock. Photo: George Wood.

“Football feels cruel at the moment to me the way things are going. But that’s why I’m still in the game. You’ve got to bounce back.”

Warnock is a multiple promotion winner from the Championship, but has found it tough at Boro since taking over 16 months ago, but Posh boss Darren Ferguson remains a fan.

“Neil’s record is outstanding,” Ferguson said. “And you have to admire the fact he still has that same enthusiasm for the game and he demands the same from his players. He will have them fired up. He’s still barking at referees as well!

“I have only come up against him a couple of times, but I have full respect for his career.”

PAST POSH AT BORO Posh haven’t won in their five previous Football League visits to Middlesbrough.

They have drawn three times though including 0-0 on their last visit towards the end of the dramatic Championship season of 2012-13.

Posh: Olejnik, Little, Alcock, Zakuani, Knight-Percival, Rowe, Newell, Ferdinand, Payne, Tomlin, Gayle. Subs used: McCann, Swanson.

Tommy Rowe’s late goal secured a 1-1 Championship draw for Posh the previous season and it was also 1-1 in 1993 as Dominic Iorfa scored for Posh in a Division One game.

Odds

Posh are 7/2 to win at injury-ravaged Boro with Sky Bet tomorrow with the hosts marked up at 3/4 and the draw at 5/2.

Posh are now even money favourites with the same firm to be relegated from the Championship. Hull (13/8) and Barnsley (15/8) are next, although Derby and Reading are not listed as they are still awaiting news on possible points deductions

