Middlesbrough manager reckons a 4-0 win at Peterborough United was harsh on Posh boss Grant McCann and his side

Middlesbrough players celebrate their second goal of the game at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Boro scored twice in the final 10 minutes to inflict the heaviest home defeat of the season on Posh and send Grant McCann’s side back to back to the bottom of the table.

Wilder told Teeside Live: “It was never going to be as straightforward as some people have made it out to be. Fresh in the minds are our defeats at Barnsley and Bristol City so we had to make sure we got the job done right and we did. I thought our play was good. The bit in between the boxes was good. We created some good chances.

“Yeah we were a little bit disappointed with the last 10 minutes of the first half because they had a couple of bits and pieces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Putting teams to bed is crucial. It was good that we were clinical in both boxes.

“The scoreline is perhaps harsh on Grant and his team. Grant has come here and changed the way they play so we knew we had to be good and we were. We were really good and controlled the game, but we were never in complete control. As a manager, I possibly see the consequences and the dangers of that.