Memorable scenes from Peterborough United v Lincoln, plus form guide, odds, referee and common players

A shirtless Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his promotion-clinching penalty kick for Posh against Lincoln City in May, 2021. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson says he won’t be studying the League One table too hard until 15 games have been played.

But he will be aware game number 10 is against one of League One’s form teams, third-placed Lincoln City.

The‘Imps’ lost their second match of the season 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon, but that remains their only defeat in 9 outings. They have won 1-0 on the road at Northampton Town and Burton Albion and drawn 1-1 at Bolton Wanderers.

Saturday’s visitors will pitch up at London Road in great spirits after a 3-1 home win over Luton Town last weekend.

Jorge Grant (right) has played for Posh and Lincoln City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

PAST MATCHES

Lincoln haven’t won this fixture since December, 2006 when 2 goals from Ryan Amoo sealed a 2-1 win in League Two. Former Lincoln player Peter Gain scored for Posh.

The most famous recent meeting was a late-season 3-3 draw in May, 2021 when Posh fought back from 3-0 down to seal automatic promotion from League One against one of their biggest rivals. Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice for Posh after a Siriki Dembele strike, but the last-gasp penalty decision which gave Posh their point was an absolute shocker.

Posh have won 12 and lost just 5 of 26 Football League meetings with Lincoln at London Road. It finished 1-1 last season when Kwame Poku’s second-half strike for Posh cancelled out a goal from Ben House.

MEN TO WATCH

Experienced striker James Collins is Lincoln’s top scorer in League One with 4 goals this season. House, Freddie Draper and central defender Sonny Bradley have all scored twice. Posh tried to sign Bradley on loan from Luton last season, but he opted to go to Wycombe Wanderers.

REFEREE

Thomas Parsons is the man in the middle at London Road on Saturday. He was in charge of Posh 4, Crawley 3 in League One last season.

ODDS

Can Posh beat the odds for the third League One match in a row on Saturday?

Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle were both favourites to beat Posh with Sky Bet, but both went down to Darren Ferguson’s rejuvenated squad.

Posh are 17-10 with the same firm to beat high-flying Lincoln with ‘The Imps’ at 11-8 and the draw at 21-10.

PLAYED FOR BOTH CLUBS

Midfielder Jorge Grant was a star at Lincoln, but failed to make much of an impact when leaving Sincil Bank to play in the Championship with Posh. Grant started 21 second tier games for Posh, scoring twice, before leaving for a successful stint in Scottish football with Hearts. The 30 year-old is now at Salford City in League Two and scored a cracking goal against Swindon last weekend.

Others to have played for both clubs include Richard Butcher, Michael Bostwick, Tayo Edun, Peter Costello and Ben Futcher. Keith Alexander managed clubs. He left Posh to make way for then rookie manager Darren Ferguson.