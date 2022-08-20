Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his successful penalty kick for Posh against Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Clarke-Harris scored twice in an emphatic win over the Imps and reached 50 goals for Posh (in his 98th appearance) and 100 career Football League goals (321 appearances, 213 starts) in the process. And yet he doesn’t even think he’s the best finisher in the team.

Clarke-Harris is now the top scorer in League One with five goals in five appearances as he chases his second successive Golden Boot at third tier level. Teammate Jack Marriott also scored twice against Lincoln and has three goals for the season. Joe Ward is top of the League One assist charts with four after picking up another two today.

"I have massive pride in reaching 50 goals for Posh and 100 league goals,” Clarke-Harris said. “And the goal now is get another 50 and another 100, and with these boys by my side I am sure I can do it.

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates his second and his side's fourth goal of the game against Lincoln.-Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"The relationship I have with Joe Ward for a start is just amazing. He is top-class and shouldn’t be playing at this level. I know exactly when he is going to cross the ball so I can start moving and he always delivers.

"And my strike partner Jack Marriott is just a different level. He’s the best finisher in the club. His technical ability in the penalty area is just incredible. If I wanted anyone in front of goal with the ball at his feet it would be Jack. He will score plenty of goals this season and I was disappointed he didn’t get his hat-trick today as he deserved one. We both know how many goals we will need to help the team get promoted.

"All the boys are working so hard. We knew we had to work harder than Lincoln and we did. The harder you work the more success you will have.

"I was delighted for everyone. The game didn’t go anywhere in the second-half because we had it won, but we kept going to make sure we kept a clean sheet so fair play to the defenders and goalkeeper for that. We grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and killed it off quickly. I did wonder as we kept missing chances in the first 15 minutes if it was going to be one of those days when the other side breaks away to nick a goal, but the boys were just relentless. It was a class performance.

"Promotion is the goal for us all. I’m comitted to the club and helping them get back up. I enjoy playing for the manager. He’s top-class and a great coach.

"I enjoy wearing the armband. It’s an honour, but I’m a natural leader anyway and we have plenty of others in the squad.

"It’s been a positive week after the Plymouth game and now we get ready for an EFL cup tie on Tuesday and then a tough game at Derby next Saturday.”

Posh remain second in League One as leaders Ipswich Town won 3-0 at Shrewsbury.

Lincoln have dropped to 17th and missed out on the chance to gain revenge for their last visit to London Road two years ago when a late Clarke-Harris penalty secured a dramatic come-from-behind 3-3 draw and promotion for Posh.

Clarke-Harris netted from the spot against the Imps today and the Posh captain drove the ball into the opposite corner of the net this time.

"I spoke to their goalkeeper after the game and he said he’s been studying my penalties,” Clarke-Harris added. “I actually waited for him to move before shooting this time.”