Former Peterborough United boss Grant McCann suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats of his managerial career on Saturday.

Joe Ward of Derby County helped the Posh promotion push on Saturday. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

McCann’s Doncaster Rovers were thumped 5-0 at home in a League Two game by Morecambe. The heavy defeat left Rovers in 19th place.

Another classy old Posh player Matthew Etherington is finding management even harder. He has yet to win a League Two game as Colchester manager and playing against 10 men for an hour at Wrexham yesterday didn’t improve the situation with the Welshmen winning 2-1. Colchester are one place above the drop zone.

Also in League Two former Posh loanee Omar Bogle scored for Newport in a 1-1 home draw with Grimsby. Bogle poked the ball past another ex-Posh loanee, goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (right).

And other old temporary London Road men James Chester (Barrow) and Jamie Walker (Bradford City) also netted. It was centre-back Chester’s first goal for almost five years and came in a 3-0 win at Swindon. Bradford won 2-0 at Gillingham.

In League One former Posh star Joe Ward was involved in an incident which threw the spotlight on referee Rebecca Welch who will become the first female referee to take charge of a Premier League match next weekend.

Welch awarded a 98th minute penalty to Wycombe Wanderers at Derby County after an alleged trip by Ward, who started the game as a right-back, much to the frustration of the home fans. The penalty was converted and the match finished 1-1. Nat Mendez-Laing had played a part in Derby’s goal seven minutes from time.

Stevenage were also held 1-1 at home by Exeter City despite taking the lead against 10 men with a header from former Posh youngster Carl Piergianni, while old Posh defender Ricard Santos was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity in the first-half of Bolton’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Bristol Rovers.