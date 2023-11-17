Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Match-worn and signed shirts from Peterborough United’s brilliant 5-0 demolition of rivals Cambridge on Saturday are to be auctioned off.

The shirts, which were worn for the match on Armistice Day, feature a printed poppy just below the shoulder and are signed the respective player to which it belonged.

All of the proceeds will to towards the British Legion.

Shirts from 17 of the 18 members of the matchday squad are available.