Match-worn Peterborough United shirts from historic Cambridgeshire Derby victory to be auctioned in favour of Royal British Legion
Peterborough United’s victory was by the biggest margin ever in the Cambridgeshire Derby.
By Ben Jones
Published 16th Nov 2023, 23:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 00:12 GMT
Match-worn and signed shirts from Peterborough United’s brilliant 5-0 demolition of rivals Cambridge on Saturday are to be auctioned off.
The shirts, which were worn for the match on Armistice Day, feature a printed poppy just below the shoulder and are signed the respective player to which it belonged.
All of the proceeds will to towards the British Legion.
Shirts from 17 of the 18 members of the matchday squad are available.
The auctions are all live on matchwornshirt.com and run until Saturday November 25.