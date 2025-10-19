Match-winner described the Peterborough United performance as 'rubbish,' but you don't always get what you deserve

Archie Collins after scoring the winning goal for Posh at Burton Albion. Photo Joe Dent/Getty Images.

Peterborough United’s matchwinner Archie Collins described his team’s performance at Burton Albion as ‘rubbish.’

But the 26 year-old midfielder was delighted to claim the only goal of the game midway through the second-half with a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area.

It was his second goal of the season, but the first in League One. He also scored in this fixture last season.

"It was a tough game,” Collins admitted. “We knew what to expect coming here and we knew we had to get the basics and fundamentals right, but the manager wasn’t happy with the first half and told us to ‘pull our fingers out.’

"We knew that already. We knew that wasn’t us out there, but sometimes that happens and you have to dig in. The goalkeeper and defenders kept us in the game, but the most important thing was getting three points.

"Away from home you can play well and lose like we did at Bolton and sometimes you can play rubbish and win as we did here.

“We couldn’t play any worse than we did in the first half, but we stayed in the game and I was lucky enough to then grab a goal. The ball fell for me and I just made sure I connected well and got it on target. I’m obviously delighted it went in. We needed it. I’ve had a few half chances lately and it’s frustrating when I don't make the most of them as I don’t get up there that often.

"It was good to give the fans something to take way with them. We haven’t been good enough for them this season. We all have ambitions. We all want to play well every week so we will be back at work on Monday getting ready for the next one.”

That next one ii another big one against a current relegation rival Blackpool at the Weston Homes Stadium next Saturday (October 25). Blackpool replaced Posh at the bottom of the table after conceding a 102nd minute equaliser at home to Wycombe Wanderers yesterday.