Jack Marriott. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He’d scored just once in 11 appearances before yesterday (Saturday) when he netted twice in a 2-2 draw at home to Exeter City.

In League Two one-time Posh loanee Jamie Walker scored for promotion-chasing Bradford City in a 3-2 win over Grimsby Town and Danny Lloyd scored the only goal of the game for Rochdale at AFC Wimbledon.

Dale still look doomed to the drop though which would end a 102-year run in the Football League. The Lancastrians are eight points from safety with just seven matches remaining.

Ex-Posh boss Steve Evans engineered a useful point for Stevenage in a big promotion battle. His side came from behind to draw 1-1 at Northampton Town yesterday to stay third.

Another former Posh boss Gary Johnson is busy organising a great escape from National League relegation with Torquay. They completed back-to-back away wins with a 1-0 success at fellow strugglers Scunthorpe United, but remain six points from safety.

And Russell Martin, a star Posh player of the past, no doubt enjoyed a great Saturday night as his Swansea side won the South Wales derby at Cardiff City 3-2 with a last-minute goal.

