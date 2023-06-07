Mark Tyler (middle) on the touchine for Posh alongside Darren Ferguson. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh legend Tyler was let go by Posh boss Darren Ferguson at the end of the season.

He had held the role as the club’s goalkeeping coach since May 2016, during Grant McCann’s first spell in charge of Posh.

Given the fact he has now worked with new Doncaster boss McCann over two spells, it has been speculated that Tyler will be among the candidates to fill a vacant role at the Keepmoat alongside McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne.

The Doncaster Free Press understands that the club are on the lookout for a new goalkeeping coach after the departure of Ian Bennett and Tyler is among the candidates.

Speaking about his staffing plans, McCann said: “Possibly. Myself and Gavin (Baldwin, CEO) are going to be looking at the structure of the staff and what we can do.

"That doesn’t mean people are going to be losing their jobs, it’s more ‘where can we structure to the way we want?’"

