Mark Tyler linked with Doncaster switch following Peterborough United exit

Mark Tyler has been linked with a move to Doncaster Rovers after his exit from Peterborough United.
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Mark Tyler (middle) on the touchine for Posh alongside Darren Ferguson. Photo: David Lowndes.Mark Tyler (middle) on the touchine for Posh alongside Darren Ferguson. Photo: David Lowndes.
Mark Tyler (middle) on the touchine for Posh alongside Darren Ferguson. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh legend Tyler was let go by Posh boss Darren Ferguson at the end of the season.

He had held the role as the club’s goalkeeping coach since May 2016, during Grant McCann’s first spell in charge of Posh.

Given the fact he has now worked with new Doncaster boss McCann over two spells, it has been speculated that Tyler will be among the candidates to fill a vacant role at the Keepmoat alongside McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne.

The Doncaster Free Press understands that the club are on the lookout for a new goalkeeping coach after the departure of Ian Bennett and Tyler is among the candidates.

Speaking about his staffing plans, McCann said: “Possibly. Myself and Gavin (Baldwin, CEO) are going to be looking at the structure of the staff and what we can do.

"That doesn’t mean people are going to be losing their jobs, it’s more ‘where can we structure to the way we want?’"

Posh have yet to announce Tyler's replacement but it is believed that the club is looking to promote internally.

