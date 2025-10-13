Mark Hughes raves about 'high level' Chris Conn-Clarke after dazzling debut from the Peterborough United loanee

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Carlisle United manager Mark Hughes is already keen to make Chris Conn-Clarke’s move from Peterborough United a permanent one.

The 23 year-old attacking midfielder delivered a dazzling debut for the Cumbrians, scoring twice and creating another goal in a 5-2 FA Cup fourth qualifying round win over fellow National League side Boston United on Saturday.

Hughes was full of praise for a player he has initially signed on loan from Posh until the end of January. There are then undisclosed ‘options’ for Carlisle which are believed to include an agreed transfer fee.

Hughes admitted club and player had to stay patient while tricky negotiations took place. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony insisted he wanted any interested club to pay all of Conn-Clarke’s wages.

“The fine details will come out one day,” Hughes told BBC Radio Cumbria. “But I’m not going into them just yet. We are thankful no-one stepped in and made the deal before us as we couldn’t get it done initially. We had to stay patient as did Chris, but we had the motivation of knowing Chris wanted to come here. He sees the potential we have here.

“It’s a good deal for us and we will now see how things pan out between now and the end of January. We have a lot of games to play before then. Chris is not officially our player, but with a fair wind, and if it goes well here, maybe his parent club will want to move him on. We hope that’s the case and we can get a deal done.

"Chris has great awareness of players around him, including opponents. He has a lot of character and personality on the pitch. He has an appreciation of where his teammates want a pass to be played and he has a goal threat himself. Not many players have that combination so he’s a high level player for sure.

"He will certainly help us.”

Conn-Clarke could make his National League debut for Carlisle in a big game at home to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday. Carlisle are currently third, but level on points with second-placed Forest Green who are managed by Robbie Savage.