Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United: Posh looking to reach EFL Cup fourth round
Peterborough United travel to the One Call Stadium to face Mansfield in the EFL Cup third round (September 26, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
Victory for Posh against their League Two opponents would send Posh into the fourth round on the competition for just the second time in 30 years.
To do so, however, they will have to see off a Mansfield side who have not lost a match in any competition this season.
With things starting to get serious, Darren Ferguson has a decision to make over how strong a side he picks in this one.
