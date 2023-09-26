Will Peter Kioso play for Peterborough United tonight considering that he will be suspended on Saturday? Photo: Joe Dent.

Victory for Posh against their League Two opponents would send Posh into the fourth round on the competition for just the second time in 30 years.

To do so, however, they will have to see off a Mansfield side who have not lost a match in any competition this season.

With things starting to get serious, Darren Ferguson has a decision to make over how strong a side he picks in this one.

