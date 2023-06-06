Christy Pym. Photo: Joe Dent.

Pym spent the last season on loan at the club, appearing 45 times in all competitions.

Mansfield finished in 8th in League Two, outside the play-off places by just one goal; having scored the same (72) but conceded one more goal than Salford (55 to 54).

Pym kept 13 clean sheets in 42 league games.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough has confirmed to the Mansfield Chad that the club are trying to bring Pym back on a permanent deal.

He said: “We are still in talks for Christy Pym and I think that's progressing. There have been one or two obstacles – one or two caused by him.

“Hopefully that may get sorted. He is our number one choice.

“Having worked with him last season it is one less change. He's one the players know and everyone trusts but we do have two or three other names on the list.”

Pym still has one year left on his Posh deal but his career at London Road is almost certainly over.

He has not played for the club since September 2021 following a dressing room incident involving then- and again now- manager Darren Ferguson.