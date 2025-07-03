Manny's 'shock' when learning Rangers wanted to buy him from Peterborough United

Emmanuel Fernandez in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Emmanuel Fernandez admits he was ‘shocked’ to discover Scottish giants Rangers wanted to sign him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23 year-old central defender signed a four-year contract at Ibrox on Wednesday after Posh accepted a bid reported to be £3.5 million plus add ons. Fernandez has started just 29 EFL games in his career.

The 6ft 6ins centre-back could now play Champions League football next season just four years after leaving non-league Ramsgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fernandez said: “I was shocked when I heard about interest from Rangers because it is such a big club, but it was the place I wanted to be.

“I am honoured as it is a huge club with a great fanbase and I think I can kick-start my career and have a good journey here.

“I haven’t played at this level, there will be a lot of life changes for me, but it is something I want to be part of and I can’t wait to get started.”

Rangers are now managed by former Posh skipper Russell Martin who added: “Emmanuel is a young defender with a huge amount of potential, and I am excited to welcome him to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has a strong physical presence and he is a commanding defender. I believe in this environment we can help him develop and provide him with the opportunities to take his game to the next level.”

Martin signed Ronnie Edwards from Posh for £4 million when manager of Southampton last summer, but barely played him. Edwards picked up a European Championship Under 21 winners medal last month even though he was the only member of the squad not to see a single minute of action.