Manny's 'shock' when learning Rangers wanted to buy him from Peterborough United
The 23 year-old central defender signed a four-year contract at Ibrox on Wednesday after Posh accepted a bid reported to be £3.5 million plus add ons. Fernandez has started just 29 EFL games in his career.
The 6ft 6ins centre-back could now play Champions League football next season just four years after leaving non-league Ramsgate.
Fernandez said: “I was shocked when I heard about interest from Rangers because it is such a big club, but it was the place I wanted to be.
“I am honoured as it is a huge club with a great fanbase and I think I can kick-start my career and have a good journey here.
“I haven’t played at this level, there will be a lot of life changes for me, but it is something I want to be part of and I can’t wait to get started.”
Rangers are now managed by former Posh skipper Russell Martin who added: “Emmanuel is a young defender with a huge amount of potential, and I am excited to welcome him to the club.
“He has a strong physical presence and he is a commanding defender. I believe in this environment we can help him develop and provide him with the opportunities to take his game to the next level.”
Martin signed Ronnie Edwards from Posh for £4 million when manager of Southampton last summer, but barely played him. Edwards picked up a European Championship Under 21 winners medal last month even though he was the only member of the squad not to see a single minute of action.
