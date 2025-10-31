Managerial baptism of fire for ex-Peterborough United man, on-loan forward contributes to huge shock and Posh winger is back for the first time since August 9
And it proved a baptism of fire as his St Albans City side were crushed 6-0 in an FA Cup first round tie at League One Burton Albion.
Bostwick (37), a veteran of over 225 Posh appearances was appointed interim manager of the mid-table Isthmian Premier Division side St Albans two days before the tie.
It was a better FA Cup day for on-loan Posh forward Chris Conn-Clarke as he donated an assist in a remarkable 3-2 win for National League Carlisle United at League One strugglers Reading. Carlisle were 2-0 down going into added time, but scored twice to force extra time when Regan Linney completed his hat-trick to secure a famous win.
Former Posh full-back Joe Tomlinson was on target and ex-Posh winger Nat Mendez-Laing created two goals as MK Dons won all League Two tie 3-2 at Colchester United. Another Posh old boy Harry Anderson scored one of the Colchester goals.
Yet another ex-Posh skipper Ollie Norburn gave away a last-minute penalty which enabled National League Brackley Town to force a 2-2 draw with Notts County. Brackley then won the penalty shootout.
In the Championship there was a rare start for former Posh winger Joe Ward and he set up a goal in a 3-1 win at Sheffield United. Ex-Posh skipper Harrison Burrows played the final 11 minutes for United.
Another old Posh skipper Hector Kyprianou played 90 minutes in Watford’s 3-0 win at home to Middlesbrough and there was a welcome first appearance since August 9 for Kwame Poku. He came on as a substitute in a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Ipswich Town. Jack Taylor played 90 minutes for Ipswich.
Ephron Mason-Clark scored in Coventry City’s 3-2 defeat at Wrexham on Friday night.