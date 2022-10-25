Kwame Poku celebrates his goal for Posh against Accrington. Photo: David Lowndes.

A first Football League goal from Ephron Mason-Clark, followed by strikes from Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris secured back-to-back league wins for Posh, who had fallen behind after 25 minutes.

The win allowed McCann’s side to close to within two points of Sheffield Wednesday before they host Bristol Rovers on Wednesday (October 26).

Dropped points for Charlton, Barnsley and Exeter allowed Posh to open up a six-point gap to seventh place.

McCann said: “We controlled large parts of the second half. The first half was a little bit nip and tuck. We started brightly and had a really good chance with Kwame and maybe if he reverses it we go 1-0 and it settles us down a little bit.

“We made a couple of mistakes for their goal, but I’m pleased with the response. We’ve shown resilience over the last few games. We did it against Wycombe to come back in the EFL Trophy, at Oxford to stand firm and we’ve shown another side of us again tonight.

“In the second half, we showed some really good play. The goal from Ephron was special to bring us level before the break and then we got it spot on in the second half. We caused them problems in pockets with Harrison Burrows and Jack Taylor.”

Posh were without Joe Ward for the match after he limped off in first 15 minutes against Oxford. He was replaced in the line-up by Nathan Thompson.

Ward is expected to be fit for the visit of Cambridge though after receiving some positive scan results and McCann has offered hope that Ricky-Jade Jones could also be fit in time.

McCann added: “Joe’s scan was ok. He was touch and go tonight about whether or not he could play tonight. We got the scan results back late last night and we’d picked the team already. So, it was important that we gave Joe another day or two to relax and calm his knee down a bit.

“We were lucky to have it come back all clear, hopefully he will be available for Saturday.