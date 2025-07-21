Manager Darren Ferguson believes the Peterborough United goalkeeping position is now in safe hands

Alex Bass after signing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is convinced he has signed an excellent goalkeeper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer recruit Alex Bass kept a clean sheet in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Boston. He was expertly protected by four Academy graduates – James Dornelly, Harley Mills, Lucca Mendonca and Fabian Claxton – when Boston piled on the pressure late in the game.

Club captain and centre-back Sam Hughes went off after an hour at the Jakeman’s Stadium as he continues to build up his fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The four Academy lads did very well and they had a very good goalkeeper behind them,” Ferguson stated. “He makes tough saves look comfortable and he is very aggressive when crosses come into the box while also staying calm and assured. We’re very happy with what we’ve seen of Alex.”

Sam Hughes in action for Posh at Boston. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Bass will play one half of the Tuesday night friendly at League Two title favourites MK Dons (7.30pm kick off). He will likely share goalkeeping duties with transfer listed Aussie Nick Bilokapic as Will Blackmore is currently sidelined by injury.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson intends to play two separate XIs for 45 minutes apiece at Stadium MK before gibing his players 90 minute run outs at either Colchester United on Friday (7pm) or Grimsby Town on Saturday (3pm).

“We wanted the players to get two 90 minute games each before League One starts,” Ferguson added. “And they’ve had one and they will get another one at the weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK are currently 7-2 favourites to win League Two after hiring high profile manager Paul Warne and investing heavily in his playing squad since the end of last season.

Striker Aaron Collins arrived for a club record fee with some reports suggesting £1 million changed hands. Former Posh winger Nat Mendez-Laing also dropped down two divisions from Derby County to sign for MK.