Manager Darren Ferguson believes the Peterborough United goalkeeping position is now in safe hands
Summer recruit Alex Bass kept a clean sheet in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Boston. He was expertly protected by four Academy graduates – James Dornelly, Harley Mills, Lucca Mendonca and Fabian Claxton – when Boston piled on the pressure late in the game.
Club captain and centre-back Sam Hughes went off after an hour at the Jakeman’s Stadium as he continues to build up his fitness.
"The four Academy lads did very well and they had a very good goalkeeper behind them,” Ferguson stated. “He makes tough saves look comfortable and he is very aggressive when crosses come into the box while also staying calm and assured. We’re very happy with what we’ve seen of Alex.”
Bass will play one half of the Tuesday night friendly at League Two title favourites MK Dons (7.30pm kick off). He will likely share goalkeeping duties with transfer listed Aussie Nick Bilokapic as Will Blackmore is currently sidelined by injury.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson intends to play two separate XIs for 45 minutes apiece at Stadium MK before gibing his players 90 minute run outs at either Colchester United on Friday (7pm) or Grimsby Town on Saturday (3pm).
“We wanted the players to get two 90 minute games each before League One starts,” Ferguson added. “And they’ve had one and they will get another one at the weekend.”
MK are currently 7-2 favourites to win League Two after hiring high profile manager Paul Warne and investing heavily in his playing squad since the end of last season.
Striker Aaron Collins arrived for a club record fee with some reports suggesting £1 million changed hands. Former Posh winger Nat Mendez-Laing also dropped down two divisions from Derby County to sign for MK.
