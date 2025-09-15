Man-of-the-moment is loving life working for Darren Ferguson at Peterborough United

Matt Garbett in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.

New Zealand international Matt Garbett is loving life at Peterborough United under Darren Ferguson’s management.

Garbett, who scored his first Posh goal in Saturday’s 2-1 League One win over Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium, believes Ferguson is his perfect boss.

The 23 year-old is hoping regular game time for Posh will take him into next year’s World Cup fit and in form.

“A few people told me I would love English football,” Garbett told the Posh Plus service. “They said it would suit me and I’ve loved it so far. It’s just what I needed and I love playing for a manager who keeps standards high and who has placed a lot of trust in me.

"I thrive when a manager is on top of you all the time. As players we shouldn’t need it as we should look after our own standards, but there’s a lot of respect for him. I also love his style of football as I’m a player who loves getting on the ball and playing between the lines.

"I was stoked to get my first goal and for the team to get that first win. It was a great pass from Archie Collins to find me, but I saw someone coming up behind me so I took the ball in the opposite direction and it bounced up perfectly so I just hit it.

"It was great to get the fans involved in the celebrations. It’s been a difficult start to the season, but they have stayed with us.

“The goal came at a good time and it was important to score first. It was a massively important result for us, although we did make it hard for ourselves. 2-0 is a dangerous scoreline and a team usually gets good momentum from scoring the 3rd goal in a game, but we fought and competed to get the momentum back and we deserved the win.”

Garbett was a free agent when Posh snapped him up in the summer. He’d been frozen out by a new manager at his previous club, Dutch side NEC Breda, so had played little football for 8 months up to arriving at London Road.