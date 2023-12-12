Malik Mothersille of Peterborough United in action against Arsenal Under 21s. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 20 year-old striker is making progress as his first goal for the club – a one-on-one finish after a burst clear the the visiting defence in an EFL Trophy win against Arsenal Under 21s - was quickly followed by a Football League debut as a substitute in last weekend’s 3-0 home win over Oxford.

That was the first time Mothersille had made a League One matchday squad at Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has been determined to get Mothersille up to full fitness before unleashing him on League One.

Malik Mothersille of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Arsenal U21s. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The player missed pre-season training after turning down a new contract at Chelsea in the summer in favour of playing in the Football League.

He spent time with Everton’s age group squads before Ferguson brought him to London Road.

"I feel the manager believes in me and I certainly believe in him,” Mothersille said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all about timing and patience for me. I will try and grasp every opportunity I get.

"I will stay level-headed because it’s a long season with plenty of games to play so there’s plenty of time for me to make an impact.

"It was frustrating not to be able to go straight into the first team, but I knew deep down it was the right decision.

"I have the miles in my legs now though and for the first time this season, in the Arsenal game, I felt like myself. My body felt right and I felt strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first goal was a long time coming as I’d started two other Trophy games. It was a very good feeling to score though.

"I score a lot of goals like that one when I can peel off a defender and run in behind. When I get across a defender I know he is not catching me.

"There are players here who will find me as well. It was a great pass from Jeando Fuchs to play me through.

"I enjoyed playing alongside Jonson Clarke-Harris as well as I can feed on the sort of flick-ons he provides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know the first-team play a different formation, but my dad always told me to make sure I wasn’t limited and that I could play in multiple positions and formations.”

Mothersille was preferred on the bench against Oxford to fellow striker Jacob Wakeling who was recruited from Swindon Town on the last transfer deadline day.