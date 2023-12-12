Malik happy to play a waiting game at Peterborough United
The 20 year-old striker is making progress as his first goal for the club – a one-on-one finish after a burst clear the the visiting defence in an EFL Trophy win against Arsenal Under 21s - was quickly followed by a Football League debut as a substitute in last weekend’s 3-0 home win over Oxford.
That was the first time Mothersille had made a League One matchday squad at Posh.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson has been determined to get Mothersille up to full fitness before unleashing him on League One.
The player missed pre-season training after turning down a new contract at Chelsea in the summer in favour of playing in the Football League.
He spent time with Everton’s age group squads before Ferguson brought him to London Road.
"I feel the manager believes in me and I certainly believe in him,” Mothersille said.
“It’s all about timing and patience for me. I will try and grasp every opportunity I get.
"I will stay level-headed because it’s a long season with plenty of games to play so there’s plenty of time for me to make an impact.
"It was frustrating not to be able to go straight into the first team, but I knew deep down it was the right decision.
"I have the miles in my legs now though and for the first time this season, in the Arsenal game, I felt like myself. My body felt right and I felt strong.
"The first goal was a long time coming as I’d started two other Trophy games. It was a very good feeling to score though.
"I score a lot of goals like that one when I can peel off a defender and run in behind. When I get across a defender I know he is not catching me.
"There are players here who will find me as well. It was a great pass from Jeando Fuchs to play me through.
"I enjoyed playing alongside Jonson Clarke-Harris as well as I can feed on the sort of flick-ons he provides.
"I know the first-team play a different formation, but my dad always told me to make sure I wasn’t limited and that I could play in multiple positions and formations.”
Mothersille was preferred on the bench against Oxford to fellow striker Jacob Wakeling who was recruited from Swindon Town on the last transfer deadline day.
Wakeling’s chances to impress have been limited as he’s been cup-tied from Posh matches in the Trophy and the League Cup.