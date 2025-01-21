Mahamadou Susoho makes his Peterborough United return as U21s thumped
The 19-year-old Manchester City loanee started the first game of the season against Huddersfield but they pulled up in the warm up ahead of EFL Cup tie with Oxford United just three days later with a serious thigh injury.
Susoho has been back at the club continuing his recovery in recent weeks, after returning to City.
He played 45 minutes of Tuesday’s Professional Development League match away at Burnley in a planned move. This means that he could go into contention for Posh’s match away at Lincoln on Saturday.
Posh were thumped 5-0 by Burnley in Lancashire.
Posh trailed after just four minutes due to a Tommy McDermott. Lewis Richardson and Joe Westley scored before half time. Kamarni Ryan then scored twice in the second half.
Posh have slipped a place to sixth in the table. They have fallen behind Coventry, who beat Colchester 14-0 on Tuesday. Posh host Crewe next Wednesday (January 29, 1pm).
Posh: Bastian Smith, Harley Mills, Jenson Sumnall (sub Benji McWilliams-Marcano, 45 mins), Romoney Crichlow, James Dornelly, Joe Davies (sub Justin Osagie, 45 mins), Mahamadou Susoho (sub Patyrk Sykut, 45 mins), Eddie Fox, Ma’kel Campbell, Pemi Aderoju, David Kamara
Not used: Ben Westcott, Noah Freeman.
