Luke Williams has ‘verbally agreed’ to become the next Peterborough United manager, according to Sky Sports.

Williams, who will sign a two-and-a-half year deal, would succeed Darren Ferguson who was sacked over the weekend. The 43 year-old is understood to have been at the club on Wednesday morning.

The new man would be the 13th managerial appointment of MacAnthony’s near 20-year reign at London Road, four of them have been Ferguson who is the only one to have achieved any success.

The PT predicted Williams’ appointment on Sunday evening. His first game in charge will be the FA Cup first round tie at home to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Williams has never worked in League One. He had success at National League level with Notts County, but left them halfway through a League Two season to join Swansea City in the Championship. He left Swansea in February of this year and hasn’t worked in football since.

Williams never played professional football because of injury, but he has enjoyed an extensive coaching career, while forming an alliance with former Posh skipper Russell Martin for whom he worked at MK Dons and Swansea, the latter as a coach before he took the County job.

Williams has also worked for Bristol City, Leyton Orient, Brighton, West Ham United and Swindon Town.

Other MacAnthony appointments: Mark Cooper, Jim Gannon, Dave Robertson, Graham Westley, Gary Johnson, Steve Evans, Grant McCann (twice).