Low-scoring League One striker linked with a move to low-scoring League One club, plus more gossip including Kwame Poku and Birmingham City
Poku is out of contract at Posh this summer and can move clubs for an agreed fee or a tribunal fee this summer. He can’t leave London Road for nothing as he is under 24.
Birmingham LIve reporter Alex Dickson has written: “We understand reports that Blues have offered the winger a contract worth £30,000 per week are wide of the mark.”
There is no disputing the League One champions are interested in Poku and let’s face it if an annual salary of £576k a year had been offered the deal would already have been done.
Other League One gossip
Wigan Athletic, the lowest scorers in League One last season with 40 goals in 46 games, one fewer than bottom club Shrewsbury Town, have reportedly shown interest in Wrexham bench warmer Paul Mullin. Mullin has barely scored a League One goal in his career and newish Latics manager Ryan Lowe is surely too savvy to believe a 30 year-old will come good for a team who struggled for creativity once Theo Aasgaard departed for Luton Town last season.
Mansfield Town are reportedly interested in released Barnsley striker Sam Cosgrove according to Football League World, the industry website that revealed, correctly, Posh are interested in Bristol Rovers centre-back Connor Taylor.
Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers are reportedly interested in released Preston North End defender Ryan Ledson.
Bolton Wanderers and Stevenage are chasing QPR goalkeeper Murphy Cooper according to reports.
Newly-promoted Bradford City want to turn the loan move of Barnsley defender Jack Shepherd into a permanent deal.
Northampton Town are to retain the transfer strategy that has delivered ‘success’ in recent seasons. Cobblers finished 19th in League One, one place below a poor Posh team.