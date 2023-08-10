Jonson Clarke-Harris powers home his penalty in Tuesday night's dramatic Carabao Cup shootout success against Swindon. Photo: David Lowndes.

The transfer window shuts in three weeks with Posh still expecting bids for top striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and star defender Ronnie Edwards.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed League One clubs have shown interest in Clarke-Harris, but those to have made enquiries can’t afford the 29 year-old sharpshooter.

MacAnthony also suggested a Championship club are keen on the double League One Golden Boot winner, but they need to sell a player first.

Posh will expect considerable fees for Clarke-Harris and Edwards, although Premier League interest in the latter has quietened down in recent weeks.

That could all change before the end of the month.

"Our best players will always be targets for other clubs,” Ferguson said.

"And I’m quite relaxed about it.

"If they go I will look in the building first for a replacement, but we also have targets in mind should we need to act.

"If those players are still available when we need them is another matter and if our players go late in the window it makes replacing them even harder.

"I don’t get involved in the discussions, but I would assume we are epecting big fees for them so who knows what will happen.”

Edwards has been linked with Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Spurs this summer. Last summer Chelsea were keen on taking the England age group international.

Edwards is still contracted to Posh until the end of the 2024-25 season and not on the transfer list. It’s understood 50% of any transfer fee will go to his former club Barnet.

Clarke-Harris is on the transfer list as his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Both players have been in the first two competitive matchday squads of the season.

Midfielder Jeando Fuchs and full-back Joe Tomlinson are also on the transfer list.

Tomlinson is a target for a reported eight clubs, but no deal has yet been struck.