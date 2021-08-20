‘Long’ trip for Peterborough United in the Women’s FA Cup, Under 18 men start with a win, Under 23s host QPR in first league game

Cassie Steward in action for Peterborough Northern Star.

Long Eaton play in the same National Midlands Division as Posh.

Posh should start their league campaign at Bedworth United on Sunday (August 22) after their scheduled opening fixture at home to Wem Town last weekend was postponed because of a Covid case in the opposition camp.

Posh added Peterborough Northern Star hotshot Cassie Steward and Elizabeth Santiago to their squad at the end of last week.

Posh Under 18s started their pursuit of a third successive Youth Alliance League title with an impresive 2-0 win over Charlton at the idverde Training Ground.

Kellan Hickinson and Lewis Darlington scored the goals for Posh.

The first Posh Under 23 League match scheduled for Swansea on Monday was postponed.

Posh should now start their season against QPR at the idverde Training Ground on Tuesday (August 24).