Kell Watts in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Watts suffered a serious hamstring injury in January soon after extending his loan transfer from Newcastle United until the end of the season.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was keen to keep the 23 year-old to give balance to his defence. Watts is the only natural left-footed centre-back in the Posh squad.

Ferguson said: “Kell has done all his recovery work and should be back training with the rest of the squad from Monday which is good news for us.”

Watts has been on loan at Posh all season, but didn’t play until October because of a knee ligament injury sustained last summer. He has made 11 appearances, but only five starts in League One.

Posh asked Newcastle to take the player back in January after the extent of his injury became known to be free of the burden of paying his wages, but the mega-rich Premier League club refused.