Joe Ward in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ward (28) was out of contract at Posh so leaves on a free transfer. He has signed a three year-contract at Pride Park.

Posh did offer Ward a new contract, but it was never likely he would sign it. It had been reported he was being chased by a handful of Championship clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward, who moved to Posh from Woking in January, 2018, made 233 appearances for Posh scoring 23 goals and making a name for himself as a great creator of scoring chances for others.