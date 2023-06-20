Long-serving Peterborough United winger has joined League One rivals
Long-serving Peterborough United winger Joe Ward has joined League One rivals Derby County.
By Alan Swann
Published 20th Jun 2023
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:49 BST
Ward (28) was out of contract at Posh so leaves on a free transfer. He has signed a three year-contract at Pride Park.
Posh did offer Ward a new contract, but it was never likely he would sign it. It had been reported he was being chased by a handful of Championship clubs.
Ward, who moved to Posh from Woking in January, 2018, made 233 appearances for Posh scoring 23 goals and making a name for himself as a great creator of scoring chances for others.
Ward is Derby’s first signing of the summer.