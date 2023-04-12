Local man spotted playing park football is inducted into the Peterborough United Hall of Fame
Local man David Gregory has been inducted into the Peterborough United Hall of Fame.
Striker Gregory, from Chatteris, was spotted by Posh playing local football and went on to make a total of 204 appearances for the club, scoring 49 goals, during two spells in the 1970s and 1980s.
Gregory played for Stoke, Portsmouth, Blackburn, Bury and Wrexham in between his two stints at his local club.
Gregory follows Craig Mackail-Smith, George Boyd and Aaron Mclean, as 2023 inductees. The club’s fabled 'Holy Trinity’ were inducted together earlier this year at a special reunion event.