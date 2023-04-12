David Gregory (left) in action for Posh.

Striker Gregory, from Chatteris, was spotted by Posh playing local football and went on to make a total of 204 appearances for the club, scoring 49 goals, during two spells in the 1970s and 1980s.

Gregory played for Stoke, Portsmouth, Blackburn, Bury and Wrexham in between his two stints at his local club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad