Trevor Slack. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Slack attended Stanground School and watched Posh from the London Road End before joining his local club. He went on to make 239 Posh appearances, scoring 21 goals, between 1980 and 1986.

Slack played for the England Youth team while at Posh and made his Football League debut at the age of 17. He went on to play for Rotherham United, Grimsby Town, Northampton Town, Kettering Town, Chesterfield, Boston United and Corby Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the field on Saturday former Posh man Sammie Szmodics became the first Blackburn Rovers player to score 30 goals in a season since Alan Shearer in 1995-96.

Trevor Slack (third left) and son Steven Slack (second left) with Peter and Sandee Lane at the former's induction into the Posh Hall of Fame. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Szmodics claimed the only goal of the game in a surprise 1-0 win at promotion-chasing Leeds United to ease Rovers’ Championship relegation fears.

Shearer sent Szmodics a message on social media saying: ‘Congratulations, mate. Keep up the great work.’

In League One Derby County’s automatic promotion hopes were given a helping hand by ex-Posh loanee George Moncur. Moncur turned the ball into his own net to set the Rams on the way to a 3-0 win over Leyton Orient at Pride Park – all three goals came from corners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another old Posh loanee Nathanael Ogbeta supplied the cross for in-form Aaron Collins to score the equaliser in the division’s big game against Portsmouth. It finished 1-1 which leaves Pompey set to claim promotion and the title at home to Barnsley on Tuesday (April 16) and Bolton likely to contest the play-offs alongside Posh.

Sammie Szmodics (centre) celebrates his goal for Blackburn at Leeds. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

Former Posh boss Steve Evans concedes the chances of his Stevenage side winning promotion have now gone after a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of struggling Burton Albion. His summer signing from Posh Dan Butler was sent off in the second half for an off-the-ball incident.

Jack Marriott once won a League One Golden Boot playing for Posh and yesterday he claimed his first Wrexham goal in a 6-0 League Two home win over Forest Green Rovers. The win clinched promotion for the Welsh side. Stockport County also sealed promotion to League One yesterday.