LIVE: SWANSEA CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh lucky to escape with a 3-0 defeat
Peterborough United chase a third straight Championship win at Swansea City today (October 30, 3pm).
Posh have only won three games in a row in the second tier twice in the club’s 61-year Football League history.
Follow the action from the Swansea.com Stadium live on the PT Blog below....
LIVE BLOG: Swansea vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:52
- 3pm kick-off
- Jonson Clarke-Harris to play after suspension
- Posh sit 20th, 5 clear of relegation zone
- Ex-Posh man Russell Martin takes charge of the Swans
- Ryan Bennett also set to feature
Full-time
The last rites of this game playing out. Swansea just playing it around the back.
3 added on
89 mins 3-0
Swansea have stopped playing now, Dembele wastes another Posh opening with an overhit cross to JCH though.
88 mins CHANCE 3-0
That’s another chance for Posh and a very good one. A nice one touch passing move from Dembele, Taylor and Norburn gets Posh from their own box to the halfway line. Szmodics then gets possession and plays a delicate ball over the head of Naughton for Ward to run on to, he’s got so much space to run in to, he can go alone if he wants but chooses to try and find JCH in the centre for what should be a tap-in but he doesn’t put enough on the ball and that might be the best chance Posh will get to score.
Straight into the hands of Hamer.
That’s a really good ball in from Butler, it causes a panic after a nobody gets their head to it. Corner.
This could be something for Posh at long last. Free-kick from the right, in line with the area, after Downes cynically stops Dembele when he tries to break away.
Thompson still not moving properly yet, no bother for Swansea who choose to attack the Posh left instead, Whittaker cuts in from the left and it’s not for over the bar at all.
82 mins 3-0
Looks like he’ll come back but he’s still feeling the effects. Posh defend a tame corner in his absence.