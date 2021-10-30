LIVE: SWANSEA CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh lucky to escape with a 3-0 defeat

That’s another chance for Posh and a very good one. A nice one touch passing move from Dembele, Taylor and Norburn gets Posh from their own box to the halfway line. Szmodics then gets possession and plays a delicate ball over the head of Naughton for Ward to run on to, he’s got so much space to run in to, he can go alone if he wants but chooses to try and find JCH in the centre for what should be a tap-in but he doesn’t put enough on the ball and that might be the best chance Posh will get to score.