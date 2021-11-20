LIVE: STOKE CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh beaten away from home again, but they didn’t deserve this one

96: Can you believe it Demeble tackles, Caampbell bursts away scores. Fine finish and game over

94: Booking Cambell hacking Knight.

93 Posh win a corner, but Thompson fouls goalie

7 mins added time for Posh to play against 10 men.

90: Flashpoint, Surridge trying to time waste. Knight pushes him into hoardings. Surridge retliates with his head into chest. RED card for Surridge, yellow for Knight.

88: Great cross Ward. Burrows ar far post difficult and wide.

87: Unreal from the ref. Posh break Dembele on the ball. He stops play as Stoke player claims a head injury. Stoke players have been sitting down all half,

86: Poor from Ward with players lining up in the middle he shoots well wide

85: Knight immediately on the ball in the oppo area. Slices wide with his left foot,

84: Knight for Beevers

82; Stoke now continually slowing the game down. Surridge now on for Fletcher

82; Corner punched pinball in Stoke area, Szmodics volley 25 yards blocked

82 Szmodics into area, shot blocked corner,

10 to go Posh haven’t really threatened since Taylor hit the bar.

80: Smith booked cycnical foul.

79: Dembele now on the left. Stoke seem happy with 1-0 although they burst into the area and Steven Fletcher is thwarted by Thompson.

77: Campbell for Brown,

76: Dembele wins a corner. Again taken short, Grant shoots weakly wide.

73: Dembele hacked twice in succession, Allen caution after full-back was let off.

71 Burrows for Butler. Butler wasn’t great

Posh still have wingbacks, Grant has dropped deeper.

68: JCH on for Norburn.

Posh appear to have weathered a mini Stoke storm. Back in control again, still not seen a save from home keeper though.