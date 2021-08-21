LIVE: PRESTON NORTH END v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh go down by a single goal but well beaten at Deepdale
Peterborough United travel to Deepdale today (August 21, 3pm) to tackle the Championship’s bottom club Preston North End.
Preston have lost all three of their league games so far this season.
Posh should have forward Sammie Szmodics back in their squad after a two-match absence.
Follow all the action live on the PT Blog...
LIVE BLOG: Preston vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:58
- 1-0 Preston FT
- Bauer gives Preston the lead after 14 minutes from a free-kick
- Posh continue record of conceding from a header in every game this season
- Posh rallied in the second half but never troubled Iversen
- Szmodics returned but Beevers missed out through injury
- Preston register first points of the season
Right at the death, a golden chance presented itself, Grant chipped a inch perfect ball over the top to JCH, he beats the offside trap and he’s all alone, he takes it first time and if he manages to deflect it across goal, Marriott is there for a tap-in, he doesn’t get a full contact though and Iversen is able to save. A real chance.
Full-time
A minute to go. Randall cuts a ball back in for Szmodics from the left, but its on his wrong foot and he shanks the shot, JCH can’t pick up either.
That had to be 2-0. Riis pulls a tame shot into the arms of Pym when around 8 yards out unmarked. He was found by Johnson after Preston broke from Butler’s promising ball into the box, dropping right into the middle of an area there were no Posh players.
Posh not ever mustering a press at this stage. Allows Whiteman to pick out Johnson in the box, he turns Butler and probably should score but puts the ball wide of Pym’s post.
5 added on
Randall straying offside, not watching the line, costs another chance to get forward. Just stoppage time left now.
Johnson drops to the floor injured, gives Posh a moment to compose themselves for what need to be a special final few minutes.
Haven’t got the impression Posh are on the verge of doing anything. Wayward passes and just being beaten in the final third has been the order of the day.
Posh still in a 3, Butler, Kent and Thompson, Ward and Randall wingbacks. Have struggled to get out the last few minutes.