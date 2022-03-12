LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs STOKE CITY- Late Clarke-Harris penalty steals a point
Peterborough United are searching for a vital Championship win at home to Stoke City (March 12, 3pm).
They will have to do it without goalkeeper Steven Benda though, who has been ruled out for at least the next three games. The return of Jack Taylor does provide a boost to Posh’s cause though.
Stoke, meanwhile, have not won in any of their last seven games in all competitions and seem to have dropped Posh hero Josef Bursik from their line-up.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Stoke
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:51
- 3pm kick-off
- Steven Benda remains injured
- Posh have not scored in their last 4 home league games
- Stoke have not won any of their last 7 matches
- Josef Bursik and James Chester could feature
Full time 2-2
90 mins 2-2
Posh send in a corner but Stoke crowd the area and get it away. Not long left at all now.
5 added on
Jones was the one fouled. He took a ball out of the air and turned into the box past Chester and Wilmot. Between the two they bring him down and the ref points to the spot. About the only thing he hasn’t given against Stoke all game.
No mistake from Clarke-Harris
PENALTY POSH
87 mins 2-1 Stoke
Posh looked rattled now. Campbell just allowed to run unopposed the length of the Posh half and deliver a ball into the box that Edwards has to send clear. It’s a shame for Posh but Stoke have looked the better side even if Posh have improved in this second half.
Baker sends Cornell the wrong way
Penalty Stoke
Knight handball after the ball takes an awkward bounce off the pitch and goes into his arm.
82 mins 1-1
Fuchs has been excellent winning the ball back up high. Looks like Taylor is going into the position now with Fuchs dropping back slightly.