LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs SHEFFIELD UNITED- Posh fall to defeat after conceding two second half goals
Peterborough United host Sheffield United in the Championship at the Weston Homes Stadium this evening (5:30pm, January 29).
There could be a couple of new faces of show. Callum Morton will be looking to build on his impressive cameo against Birmingham, while there is a chance that Jeando Fuchs could be involved, despite only arriving yesterday.
Posh will be hoping to avenge being for hitting six at Brammall Lane in September.
Follow all the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Sheffield United
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 19:20
- 5:30pm kick-off
- Beevers, Norburn, Taylor, Burrows, Dembele all absent
- Jeando Fuchs makes his debut from the start
- Sheffield United without Morgan Gibbs-White through injury
- Sheffield United sit 12th, nine points off the play-offs
Full-time
It’s all over. Posh lose 2-0
90 mins 2-0 Sheffield United
More of the same, Posh not really showing urgency knocking safe balls around waiting for a gap that is not appearing. Sheffield united defence will probably not have an easier half all season.
3 added on
89 mins 2-0 Sheffield United
Posh playing the ball around but finding it hard to get through the Sheffield united press. Shouts of forward for the crowd.
85 mins 2-0 Sheffield United
Mumba takes a knock and limps to the sidelines. Looks like he’ll be ok to come back on though.
80 mins 2-0 Sheffield United
Ball into the backpost, headed back across by McBurnie and it hits the legs of Morton as he tries to clear. How’s you luck?
2-0 Sheffield United
79 mins 1-0 Sheffield United
Oli McBurnie comes on for Billy Sharp and Randall comes on for Grant as Posh look to go for it. Grant was Posh’s deepest midfielder, you wouldn’t expect Randall to play there.
77 mins 1-0 Sheffield United
Was nearly two. Grant dawdling on the ball bringing it ut of defence . Sharp robs him and bears on down one-on-one. It’s a rare poor effort from Sharp in such a good position and Benda is allowed to make the save. McGoldrick still can put it in on the rebound but hits into the ground and it bounces up to Benda. Posh nearly gift the second to go with the first.
75 mins 1-0 Sheffield United
Game settling into a pattern of Sheffield United looking dangerous, Posh making a clearing header , going u the field and losing it. Sheffield united look to have settled, not pushing as hard now.