LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs PRESTON NORTH END- Late goal breaks Posh hearts
Peterborough United are looking to bounce back from disappointment at Cardiff as they host Preston North End on Saturday (February 12, 3pm).
Nathan Thompson is set to return from injury as Posh look to escape the relegation zone. Darren Ferguson’s men could leapfrog Reading with victory, providing the Royals lose at home to Coventry.
Preston come into the match sitting right in midtable, 12th, and have not lost any of their last five matches. Former Posh man Andrew Hughes is expected to be in their line-up.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Preston
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:54
- 3pm kick-off
- Nathan Thompson set to return from injury
- Harrison Burrows has an outside chance of returning
- Posh can escape the relegation zone with victory
- Preston are unbeaten in their last five and sit 12th
Full-time
90 mins 0-1
Blocked JCH shot right at the end. 30 seconds over time.
90 mins 0-1
Kent wins the header. JCH dives for the second one but the ref sees a foul somewhere in that.
90 mins 0-1
Last minute free kick in the centre circle.
90 mins 0-1
Great pass for Ward played over the top by Norburn. He’s got no options in the box to cross to and is releived of the throw when Sinclair makes the tackle. He takes a lng throw that Posh win the first header from but Preston manage to see it out.
90 mins 0-1
posh seeing plenty of the ball but a strange reluctance to get it into the box and looked for a killer pass.
6 added minutes for Posh to rescue this
88 mins 0-1
More good work from Posh, this time Jones gets in down the left, cuts it back for JCH to shoot but uts a great block from Bauer, who stays down.
87 mins 0-1
Good ball up from Mumba towards Marriott but Bauer just gets there first and heads it back to his keeper.
86 mins 0-1
If Preston are to sit back now, the Jones substitution makes less sense. He seemed the perfect change with the scores level when Posh were more likely to break.