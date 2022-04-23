LIVE: Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest- Posh trail at the break

Anything that isn’t a Posh win will see them relegated to League One for next season, even if they draw and Reading lose, it will not be official but it will be as good as given Posh’s poor goal difference.
It may still happen anyway if Reading win but Posh must do all they can first and hope for the best.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Nottingham Forest
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:47
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh must win or they are relegated
- Reading face Hull away
- Joe Ward could return from a dead leg
- Forest are 5th, having lost 1 of their last 13 league games
88 mins 1-0 Forest
Colback yellow, pulls back Knight. Posh free-kick right of centre, 30 yards out.
86 mins 1-0 Forest
Dear me, what a sitter Grabban has missed. Lolley has picked him out perfectly, oly a few yards from goal but he’s offered a lazt foot to it and its scuffed both high and wide.
85 mins 1-0 Forest
Grabban puts it in the net but clearly offside. 5 of normal timeto go, Posh haven’t looked like scoring in this half
84 mins 1-0 Forest
Posh doingwhat they can but struggling to make an impression, a lot of timewasting, particularly by Samba.
81 mins 1-0 Forest
Burrows shot from the left. Has to go across goal, he’s never going to score from there.
80 mins 1-0 Forest
Forest go straight up the other end ad Grabban is in space. Chooses to cut inside when a good shooting chance opens up, great block by Kinght on the slide.
79 mins 1-0 Forest
Decent sniff of a chance thre. Nice lofted ball over the top from Poku. Burrows is onside but Spence is quicker and stronger and snuffs it out.
75 mins 1-0 Forest
Fuchs coming off has definitely unbalanced Posh, it’s taken away some of the ability to press and win the ball but it’s hard to criticise McCann for doing it.
73 mins 1-0 Forest
Surridge off, centre forward Lewis Grabbon on.
73 mins 1-0 Forest
Oh wow, finally a Forest booking. Surridge with both arms on Knight and pulls him down.