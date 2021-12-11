LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED VS MILLWALL - Jonson Clarke-Harris dropped to the bench
Peterborough United host Millwall in the Championship clash at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 11, 3pm).
Posh will be desperate to stop a run of seven matches without a win and five without a goal. They will need to in order to avoid getting cut further than five points adrift of safety.
Millwall sit in 8th, just four points off the play-offs but have only the 16th best away record in the league.
Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 14:41
- 3pm kick-off
- Ward and Poku expected to return to the squad
- Randall unlikely to feature
- Posh seeking their first home win in three matches
- Millwall sit 8th but have the 16th best away record
- Millwall have drawn 9 of 21 league matches, 8 1-1s
As well at the Clarke-Harris omission, the other interesting thing to note on the teamsheet is that Norburn is listed as captain. Not Thompson, certainly a point to note.
Millwall team news
Bartosz Bialkowski, Scott Malone, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Murray Wallace, Dan McNamara, Billy Mitchell, George Evans, Jed Wallace, Tom Bradshaw, Benik Afobe
Subs: George Long, Maikel Keiftenbeld, Matt Smith, Sheyi Oyo, Alex Pearce, George Saville, Mason Bennett
Posh team news
Dai Cornell, Dan Butler, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson, Oliver Norburn, Jack Taylor, Jorge Grant, Harrison Burrows, Siriki Demble, Sammie Szmodics
Subs:
Subs: Will Blackmore, Frankie Kent, Joe Tomlinson, Kwame Poku, Conor Coventry, Kai Corbett, Jonson Clarke-Harris
Team news coming up, plenty of hints this week it will be a diamond...
Peterborough United have been left really needing a win tomorrow (December 11) after more away day misery recently.
Past meetings
The past meetings between these sides are quite remarkable. It follows a pattern Posh will very much hope is repeated. It’s win by scoring 5, lose without scoring, win by scoring 5, lose without scoring, win by scoring 5, lose without scoring. History suggests what will happen today.
19 Feb 2013- Millwall 1-5 Posh (Tomlin (2) Rowe, Mendez-Laing, Boyd) Championship
01 Sep 2015- Millwall 1-0 Posh
03 Oct 2015 Posh (Angol, Jon Taylor (2), Forrester, Washington 5- 3 Millwall
20 Feb 2016- Milwall 3-0 Posh
16 Aug 2016- Posh (Maddison, Paul Taylor, Edwards (2), Nichols 5-1 Millwall
28 Feb 2017 2017- Millwall 1-0 Posh
Some positive team news for Posh on the injury front
Posh boss Darren Ferguson has called on his side to show more aggression when they host Millwall on Saturday (December 11, 3pm) and has been boosted by two players returning from injury.
Millwall are not the biggest scorers, they have 23 in their 21 matches. Attacking wide midfielder Jed Wallace leads the way with five goals, followed by Benik Afobe with four. Posh can expect plenty of balls into the box to try and find the head of Afobe and Tom Bradshaw.
These will most likely be provided by their wingbacks, who line up alongside three large centre halves, Liam Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace, watch out for them at set pieces.
Match preview
History suggests Peterborough United could be on for a five-goal win as they host Millwall on Saturday (December 11, 3pm) if they can continue a remarkable run.
Millwall have won only one of their last five matches and most of their results have been their classic 1-1. The Lions have drawn 1-1 eight times this season. Unsurprisingly, more than any other team. They did, however, win 3-1 against Birmingham last time out. Notice, the failure to beat Hull and Derby in recent weeks...
Millwall: DDDLW
Posh: LLLDL
Millwall 3-1 Birmingham
Hull 2-1 Millwall
Millwall 1-1 Bournemouth
Middlesbrough 1-1 Millwall
Millwall 1-1 Derby
Posh boss happy his side are sticking together
Darren Ferguson is happy that his side are sticking together and not waving the white flag and insists it will just take one break to change their fortunes.