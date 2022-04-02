LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED VS MIDDLESBROUGH- Posh well beaten by Middlesbrough
Peterborough United host play-off chasing Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon (April 2, 3pm).
Posh will be without the services of captain Oliver Norburn and goalkeeper Steven Benda. Ronnie Edwards is also a doubt after suffering with Covid this week.
They could welcome back Ricky-Jade Jones though to face a Middlesbrough side whose charge up the table in recent weeks has stalled slightly with only two wins in their lest five. One of the two defeats came away at Barnsley.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Middlesbrough
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:52
- 3pm kick-off
- Benda out with broken finger, Norburn with a knee injury
- Edwards contracted Covid during the international duty
- Jones available again, Clarke-Harris and Taylor also fit
- Posh can only move as high as 22nd
- Boro are two points off the play offs, with two games in hand
4 added on
Posh lose it in the final third, looks like its Fuchs. Watmore steals it, charges into the box and smashes it into the roof of the net. This is how the scoreline shuld look really.
4-0 Middlesbrough
89 mins 3-0 Boro
Ward sends a free-kick ten yards over the heads of everyone.
Boro sub
Lee Peltier on for Jones, defensive wingback change.
84 mins 3-0 Boro
Coburn scores after coming off the bench. Fuchs does his best to sprint back against Bola but it’s not enoguh and he gets a ball into the box after a run the entire length of the Posh half. It’s a terrible ball actually and Coburn looks like he has to almost knee it in becuase it’s an awkward height but he’s unmarked and has the time.
3-0 Middlesbrough
80 mins 2-0 Boro
Really in nothng happening. The current table has Boro outside out top 6 on alphabetical order as they have an exactly identical record to Blackburn. Them stopping playing really is strange.
76 mins 2-0 Boro
I mean,come on. Posh have a freekick around 35 yards from goal. Kent is standing offside, wins the header and up the flag goes.