LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs MANCHESTER CITY- Posh holding Manchester City at the break
Peterborough United host the champions of England in the FA Cup fifth round at the Weston Homes Stadium (March 1, 7:15pm).
Pep Guardiola’s side have won the FA Cup six times, most recently in 2019, and currently sit top of the Premier League table.
Posh meanwhile sit bottom of the Championship and are eyeing up a sensational cup upset and to reach the quater finals for the first time since 1964.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Man City
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:03
- 7:15pm kick-off
- Oliver Norburn suspended
- Posh have not reached the FA Cup quarter finals since 1964
- Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus among likely starters
- Manchester City squad cost £926m to put together
Full-time
That’s that. 2-0. Plenty to be proud for Posh.
90 mins 0-2
Incredible miss from Laporte. Zinchenko clips the ball into the box, it’s headed across goal to Laporte by Stones, who has an open goal but he manages to skew it wide. Absolutely incredible.
90 mins 0-2
Knocked clear by JCH.
90 mins 0-2
City corner as we tick into the 90th minute.
89 mins 0-2
Grealish tries an audacious chip over Benda from the left edge of the box. Brown isn’t quite tight enough but the big German is equal to the effort and tips of over the bar.
87 mins 0-2
Posh trying their hardest. It’s harder for the ball to stick upfront now but they haven’t stopped going all game. Three to go.
85 mins 0-2
Posh have lost their outball now. They try a ball over the top to Marriott. It’s a lovely one from Grant but he doesn't have the pace to get away from Laporte. He does well on the cover.
82 mins 0-2
Gundogan drives it into the wall.
82 mins 0-2
Free-kick on the edge. Grealish tripped by Clarke-Harris.
79 mins 0-2
Posh subs.
Burrows for Coulson. Mumba for Ward.