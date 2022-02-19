LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs DERBY COUNTY- Late goal sends Posh closer to League One
Peterborough United travel to face Derby in what is now a must-win match in the Championship relegation battle (February 19, 3pm).
Victory would see Posh move six points clear of the Rams with a game in hand and potentially out of the relegation zone.
Defeat, however, would see Derby move ahead of Posh and drop them to 23rd and much closer to a place in League One next season.
Ronnie Edwards could be available again after injury.
Follow all of the action of the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Derby vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:55
- 3pm kick-off
- Ronnie Edwards in contention to return
- Posh looking for only their second away win of the season
- Derby would overtake Posh with victory
- The Rams have earned 18 more points than Posh this season
Full-time
90 mins 1-0 Derby.
Booking Morrison. Slides in on Knight in the Posh half. Last minute.
90 mins 1-0 Derby
Ferguson booked for arguing with the ref and now there’s a pitch invader.
90 mins 1-0 Derby
Keeper booked for time wasting taking a free-kick.
90 mins 1-0 Derby
Sibley slipped in on the left of the box, Posh slow to get out to him, they probably think he’s going to cross it but he fires past Benda into the far corner.
1-0 Derby
6 added on
90 mins 0-0
Corner lofted over everyone, Knight heads away, Morrison volleys well over.
90 mins 0-0
Posh battling away. Corner Derby on the 90.
89 mins 0-0 Derby sub.
Derby throw on the enormous Cybulski for Knight.