LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED VS BARNSLEY: Posh dominate the latter stages, but it’s finished 0-0
Peterborough United are targeting a win in a crucial meeting with fellow Championship strugglers Barnsley this afternoon (November 27, 3pm).
Poya Asbaghi takes charge of only his second Barnsley match in the hope of turning around an alarming run that has seen the Tykes win just one of their last 17 league matches. Posh, meanwhile, are looking to end a run of five without a run with another impressive home display.
Follow the action live on the PT blog below.
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:11
- 3pm kick-off
- 22nd vs 23rd, the two sides that have collected the least points this season
- Norburn could miss out through sickness bug
- Joel Randall expected to return to the squad after injury
- Posh looking to end a run of of five without a win
- Victory for Posh could see them climb up to 20th
- Barnsley have won just 1 of their last 17 league matches
Full-time
Boos ring out
93 mins 0-0
All kinds of chaos was caused, it bobbles around unti Butler gets a shot away, well blocked.
Gomes hauls down Szmodics. Free-kick taken quickly to Dembele. He shoots, shot blocked for a corner. He’s taking it.
92 mins 0-0
2 to go but no quality forthcoming.
91 mins 0-0
Morris fires a shot at Cornell from the left. He saves, it comes out to Butler, who has so much time but he chooses to spin and kick it out for a corner. He’s lucky the ball in is overhit.
4 added on
89 mins 0-0
Williams limps off, replaced by Hondermarck. Butler had just had a great crossing chance but the ball balloons off his foot and out of play.
88 mins 0-0
All Posh now, Posh clearly the better side and making all the running.
86 mins 0-0
Free-kick dinked to the far post, Knight is there but the connection is poor and Barnsely clear.
85 mins 0-0
Banrsnley. really holding on now, Gomes with a desperate pullback on JCH. Yellow card.