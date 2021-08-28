LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v WEST BROMWICH ALBION: Late heartbreak again as West Brom steal the game in stoppage time
Peterborough United chase a shock Championship win over promotion faourites West Bromwich Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (August 28, 8pm).
Posh have picked up four points from their two home games so far this season.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below...
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 22:01
- Jack Taylor improving but unlikely to be risked
- All of Posh’s points and goals have come at home
- Minute’s applause to be held in honour of Robbie Cooke and Peter McNamee
- West Brom are the league’s leading scorers
- Top scorer Callun Robinson out but Jordan Hugill could debut
Posh 0-1 West Brom
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh. That is awfully tough to take. Posh played so well in that game, fought to so hard for so long and did not deserve that right at the end. Fergie and Ismael had serious words at the end of the game and had to be separated, it looks as if the West Brom manager may have got a yellow card for joining in with the celebrations.
Full-time
Tap-in from Ajayi. Posh lost the ball high up the pitch, Butler couldn’t contain the run of Phillips on the right and he was able to put the ball acroos the box into the centre of the box for a tap-in.
1-0 West Brom
That is heartbreaking
There;s the towel again. Disgrace.
Two minutes gone and Posh have kept the ball in the West Brom half. JCH has been immense in the air.
Livermore ball in, deep. Hugill chests down and blasts over. 5 to go!
5 added on
A couple of crosses easily caught by Pym, Posh have fought so well. A minute and stoppage to go.
Lovely passing move from West Brom. Cuts Posh right open Livermore, Hugill and Phillips involved. Hugill ends flicking it to Phillips in the box, Knight and Thompson close in on him, he hits the floor. Looks a good penalty shout from our position but replays seems to show he went down easy.